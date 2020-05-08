EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog says the man killed by police south of Leduc Wednesday pointed a shotgun at officers.

Mounties responded to a firearm complaint at a Blackfalds, Alta., home at approximately 8:15 a.m. When officers arrived, a 27-year-old man fired shots from inside the home and injured a woman in the area, police said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, says the shooter fled in a black BMW sedan.

Police located that vehicle heading north on the QEII Highway and deployed a tire deflation device. That damaged the car's tires, but the BMW crossed the media and kept going northbound on the southbound lanes, ASIRT said.

RCMP video obtained by ASIRT shows the vehicle stopping on the highway near Leduc. The driver exited the BMW with a firearm, pointed it at police and gunfire ensued from both sides, ASIRT said.

The man and an RCMP officer were injured in the shooting. He was pronounced dead on scene, and the officer was taken to hospital in Edmonton. He has since been released, ASIRT said.

ASIRT recovered the man's firearm — a 12-gauge, semi-automatic, tactical-style shotgun.

The police watchdog is asking anyone who witnessed the events on QEII near the Highway 2A overpass or who has video or audio recordings to call them at 780-644-1483.