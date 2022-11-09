Man killed on the job near Rimbey, Alta.

A 38-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident "involving an excavator" Tuesday morning in central Alberta.

RCMP said they were called to the scene on Range Road 11 in Lacombe County at 11 a.m.

Paramedics and firefighters also attended but the Bentley, Alta., resident died.

Police secured the scene and occupational health and safety investigators have been contacted.

RCMP did not say how the man was killed or release his name.

Rimbey is located about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.