EDMONTON -- A 26-year-old is facing 21 charges related to the luring and abuse of six 13 and 14-year-old girls over the summer.

Noor Sultan allegedly introduced himself to the teens on Snapchat under the name “Malik Saifi” and user handle “djMalik101,” promised to buy them gifts, and committed various sexual offences when they met in person.

According to police, all of the alleged crimes happened between June and August at his business.

He was arrested Oct. 21.

In total, Sultan is charged with six counts of luring a child under 16 years old, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, five counts of invitation to sexual touching, and four counts of obtaining sexual considerations.

Police believe there could be other victims, and can be reached at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.