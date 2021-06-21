EDMONTON -- The man who killed a 26-year-old man outside a west Edmonton convenience store in 2019 has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for manslaughter.

Christopher Chase used both his hands to shove Jamie Desjarlais to the ground outside a 7-Eleven near 156 Street and 107 Avenue, around 5:30 a.m. on April 19, 2019.

Desjarlais hit the back of his head on the pavement and died in hospital six days later.

"This was an unprovoked, sudden assault on an unsuspecting individual," said Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman in delivering the sentence Monday.

"This was an irrational act. Jamie should not have died," he said. "It was a bad luck meeting."

Desjarlais was 26 at the time of his death and left behind an infant son.

Chase was initially charged with aggravated assault but later plead guilty to an upgraded manslaughter charge after Desjarlais' death.

Sanderman ruled Chase's moral culpability for the crime amounted to a 3 1/2 year sentence. He reduced it to 30 months with credit for a guilty plea and time already spent in custody.

The sentence for manslaughter can range from probation to life in prison.

Chase addressed the court ahead of sentencing saying he was addressing his anger issues.

"I do take full responsibility," he said. "I apologize."

Chase is also subject to a DNA order and prohibition on owning firearms.

'DID NOT DESERVE TO DIE'

Crown prosecutor Bonnie Parker had sought a sentence of between three and four years, telling the court "anything lesser would be of concern."

"It was not a spontaneous act," Parker said. "The accused walked to the deceased and delivered a push that ended his life."

Parker also noted Chase's prior criminal record which included two assault convictions.

Defence lawyer Douglas Lee argued for a sentence of two years, citing Chase's remorse and efforts to better himself.

"The intent to kill was not there."

Desjarlais' younger sister Emily read one of 11 victim impact statements entered into the court record.

"It's so unfair someone with a sincere love of life was robbed of it," she said.

"I will only know that he was good and that he did not deserve to die that night."