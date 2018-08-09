A 29-year-old man suffered a minor skull fracture, cuts and bite marks during a police confrontation in Stony Plain.

The incident happened on August 5 just before 2 a.m., when Stony Plain RCMP stopped a vehicle.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said officers identified the man as someone with outstanding warrants and told him he will be arrested.

The man got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, ASIRT said.

A police dog and its handler arrived on scene to help locate the man. When he was found, a confrontation happened, resulting in the man suffering dog bites and scratches to his arm, cuts or bites to his leftear, and a skull fracture with a cut to the left side of his head.

The man was taken to hospital where he required stitches to the area around his left ear.

ASIRT said the skull fracture was determined to be minor and he was released from hospital and into police custody.

The man had outstanding warrants for possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, possession of a controlled substance, theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to appear in court.

ASIRT is investigating the man’s arrest and the circumstances around his injuries.