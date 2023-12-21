Man shot by Grande Prairie RCMP shot at officers first, police say

Mounties in northern Alberta shot a man at the centre of a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

RCMP were called to a Grande Prairie home around 11 a.m. because a 42-year-old man was reportedly holding a woman at gunpoint in her home. He had previously assaulted her and also fired his weapon, according to the 911 caller.

Police entered the home when they arrived to help get the woman out.

They had an "interaction" with the man when they rescued the woman, RCMP said in a news release Thursday, but left the home to contain the area and wait for backup.

That's when the man fired his weapon and officers fired theirs, striking the man.

Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital. An update on his condition was not available Thursday.

The woman was also briefly hospitalized.

No one else was hurt.

Both the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team and Alberta RCMP are reviewing the incident.