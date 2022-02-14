Man shot by RCMP in Ponoka had a fake gun in his hand: ASIRT

A man who was shot by an RCMP officer in the central Alberta town of Ponoka last week had an "imitation firearm" that he was waving in the air before he was injured, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

The 39-year-old man was airlifted by STARS to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton on Thursday after the shooting. He was said to be in stable condition.

On Monday, ASIRT released a photo of the fake weapon and said one male officer shot him at 9:42 a.m. The injured man was said to be in critical condition Monday.

"RCMP received reports of an agitated male waving a handgun in the air approaching the Ponoka RCMP detachment. The man was then seen near the provincial courthouse. Video footage subsequently viewed by investigators showed that the male was holding an object in his hand," ASIRT wrote in its update.

Investigators are still examining the "circumstances surrounding the use of force" and no further details were provided.

Police have not named the man and no charges against him have been announced.

ASIRT said anyone with tips or evidence can contact them at 403-592-4306.