Man struck by car after running into oncoming traffic following separate Henday crash: EPS
A pair of serious crashes early Thursday morning on the northwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive have been confirmed to be related, police say, leaving a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Edmonton Police Service says officers were dispatched at 4:24 a.m. to the crashes between St. Albert Trail and the 170 Street overpass.
A Ford Fusion sedan was westbound in the eastbound lanes, police say, when it struck a Ford F-150 truck. Investigators add that the 20-year-old man driving the Fusion exited his car and reportedly ran into oncoming westbound traffic, where he was struck by a Honda Ridgeline.
No other injuries were reported.
Edmonton police investigate the scene of a crash on Anthony Henday Drive underneath the 170 Street overpass, where a car came to a stop off the roadway, early in the morning of Jan. 19, 2023.
EPS major collisions unit believes speed to be a factor in the first crash.
Several lanes of traffic were impacted by closures during the morning commute between St. Albert Trail and 170 Street on Anthony Henday Drive and also between St. Albert Trail and Ray Gibbon Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn
