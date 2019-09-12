A man is in hospital after a school bus crashed with an SUV in west Edmonton Thursday morning.

EMS and police responded to the area of Whitemud Drive and 159 Street just before 8:45 a.m.

The school bus with 17 children was southbound on 159 Street when it crashed against a northbound Honda CR-V turning left onto the westbound lanes on Whitemud Drive, Edmonton police said.

One man is in hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition, Alberta Health Services and police said.

Police walked the 17 children to the nearby school.

The crash is under investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated a child had been taken to hospital. New information by AHS confirmed the adult driver of the SUV is the patient.