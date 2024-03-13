EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man violently assaulted, robbed by 6 people at LRT station: EPS

    Edmonton police are searching for a number of people accused of attacking a 64-year-old man at an LRT station in February 2024. (Supplied) Edmonton police are searching for a number of people accused of attacking a 64-year-old man at an LRT station in February 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    A 64-year-old man was violently attacked and robbed at an Edmonton LRT station last month.

    The victim was waiting for a train at Churchill Station around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 when he was approached by another man.

    They briefly spoke before the man attacked the 64-year-old and knocked him to the ground, the Edmonton Police Service said on Wednesday.

    Five more people joined in on the attack and robbed the victim, police said.

    The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    EPS issued warrants to arrest Travis Damian Houle, 35, and charge him with aggravated assault, robbery and failure to comply with probation orders.

    Police are searching for Travis Damian Houle in connection to an LRT attack at Churchill Station on Feb. 24, 2024. (Supplied)

    Police also described and posted photos of the other suspects in a news release.

    Police are looking for the people accused of attacking a 64-year-old man at Churchill Station on Feb. 24, 2024. (Supplied)

    Anyone who knows where Houle is or can identify the other attackers is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News