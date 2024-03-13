Man violently assaulted, robbed by 6 people at LRT station: EPS

A 64-year-old man was violently attacked and robbed at an Edmonton LRT station last month.

The victim was waiting for a train at Churchill Station around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 when he was approached by another man.

They briefly spoke before the man attacked the 64-year-old and knocked him to the ground, the Edmonton Police Service said on Wednesday.

Five more people joined in on the attack and robbed the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS issued warrants to arrest Travis Damian Houle, 35, and charge him with aggravated assault, robbery and failure to comply with probation orders.

Police are searching for Travis Damian Houle in connection to an LRT attack at Churchill Station on Feb. 24, 2024. (Supplied)

Police also described and posted photos of the other suspects in a news release.

Police are looking for the people accused of attacking a 64-year-old man at Churchill Station on Feb. 24, 2024. (Supplied)

Anyone who knows where Houle is or can identify the other attackers is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.