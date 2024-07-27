EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man with dementia found: police

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    An 89-year-old man with dementia was found after being missing for more than 24 hours. 

    The man was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday walking near 172 Street and 99 Avenue.

    He was found Saturday night. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News