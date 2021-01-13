EDMONTON -- A pedophile who was released over the summer on bail after being charged for allegedly harassing two boys in a park was arrested for child abduction on Tuesday.

Police say they found 52-year-old Curtis Allan Poburan with a child and two imitation firearms.

A witness reported a suspicious person trying to lure a child near 177 Street and 69 Avenue around noon, and directed police to a nearby shopping complex where Poburan was arrested.

Poburan was charged with abduction of a child under the age of 14 years, criminal harassment, and a handful of other charges related to imitation and concealed weapons and breach of probation.

The child involved is receiving help from the Zebra Child Advocacy Centre, police said.

Poburan is a diagnosed pedophile with a history of sexual offences against children.

When he was released in July, he was to be supervised by a bail officer while in public and prohibited from visiting park and swimming areas, or talking to anyone under the age of 16 without permission.

After the most recent incident, Edmonton police said there could be additional victims who should contact investigators at 780-423-4567.