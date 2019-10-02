

CTV News Edmonton





Police have identified David Cox, 34, as Edmonton’s latest homicide victim.

Cox died after he was stabbed while leaving an Amon Amarth death metal show at the Edmonton Convention Centre on Monday night.

He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Andrew Bishop, 36, has been charged with manslaughter in the case.

Police tell CTV News Edmonton the victim and the accused were not known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cox’s death is Edmonton’s 19th homicide of 2019.