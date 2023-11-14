EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Manslaughter charge laid in death of 5-year-old foster child

    File photo of two RCMP vehicles. File photo of two RCMP vehicles.

    A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy south of Edmonton last year.

    Police were called to assist EMS with the death of a child at a rural residence near Leduc on June 14, 2022.

    RCMP identified the victim as five-year-old Patience Noskiye, who was living in foster care at the home at the time of his death.

    On Oct. 14, 2023, Leduc County resident Darren Gardner, 47, was charged with manslaughter in Noskiye's death.

    Gardner has been released from custody and will appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 16. 

    Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

