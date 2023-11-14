Manslaughter charge laid in death of 5-year-old foster child

A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy south of Edmonton last year.

Police were called to assist EMS with the death of a child at a rural residence near Leduc on June 14, 2022.

RCMP identified the victim as five-year-old Patience Noskiye, who was living in foster care at the home at the time of his death.

On Oct. 14, 2023, Leduc County resident Darren Gardner, 47, was charged with manslaughter in Noskiye's death.

Gardner has been released from custody and will appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 16.