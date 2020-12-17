EDMONTON -- Former Edmonton Oilers captain Mark Messier is suing an Edmonton businessman, alleging he lost more than half a million dollars in an Alberta cannabis company investment.

Messier, 59, is seeking damages from Ed Moroz, the CEO of Edmonton area-based Destiny Bioscience, according to court documents filed in November in New York state.

The lawsuit claims Moroz broke a personal guarantee that promised Messier wouldn’t lose money after the former hockey star’s holding company bought 400,000 shares of Destiny at a price of $500,000.

“Moroz also repeatedly solicited Messier’s investment and represented that the investment was a sure thing -- Messier could not lose money on it,” reads the lawsuit.

The documents were first obtained by TSN's Rick Westhead​ and later given to CTV News.

The agreement was signed in May of 2019, but a year later the company was in receivership, with more than $42 million in secured debt, according to court documents.

“Despite Moroz’s express assurances, Destiny was not a sure thing. It was a worthless company propped up by nothing more than Moroz’s grandiose promises,” reads the claim.

The lawsuit states Moroz never paid Messier the guaranteed money, the difference between $750,000 and the value of 400,000 shares, which was due in January.

Messier further alleges Destiny used his name and reputation as “one of the most famous celebrities in New York” to raise money. He is seeking damages for “all economic, monetary, actual consequential and compensatory” damages.

When reached by phone, Moroz told CTV News he had no comment.

"I don't have anything at this point in time," he said.

Fifteen years ago, Moroz successfully sued former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington over the $100,000 he invested into a Pocklington business venture.

Phone numbers linked with Destiny are now out of service. The company’s three buildings, two in Nisku and one in Leduc, were put up for sale last month.

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been tested or proven in court.