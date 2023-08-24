Marmot Basin's new 'Knob' chair lift on track to open this season; old chairs up for sale

Two skiers look out over Marmot Cirque, a new area that will be accessible by Marmot Basin's new Knob chair lift line starting in the 2023-24 season. (Credit: Marmot Basin) Two skiers look out over Marmot Cirque, a new area that will be accessible by Marmot Basin's new Knob chair lift line starting in the 2023-24 season. (Credit: Marmot Basin)