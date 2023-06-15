Masking will no longer be required at AHS facilities as of June 19

Alberta Health Services says continuous masking will no longer be required at AHS facilities and continuing care contract sites as of June 19.

This includes Alberta Precision Laboratories, Covenant Health, CapitalCare and Carewest sites.

The decision applies to all AHS contracted staff, including physicians, midwives, students, volunteers and contractors.

It also applies to patients, families, and visitors at AHS facilities.

AHS says the decision to remove the requirement for continuous masking was made based on a number of factors, including declining COVD-19 cases, testing positivity rate, wastewater data and hospital admission rates for respiratory illnesses in Alberta, as well as consultation with stakeholders, including patients, families, advisory councils, clinicians and frontline managers.

Anyone who wishes to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so, and visitors or designated family support persons who have had respiratory symptoms are asked to wait to visit loved ones until 10 days after symptom onset.

Staff are encouraged to stay home when ill.

All visitors or support persons are encouraged to mask when visiting symptomatic patients or residents.

Staff are required to continue to follow existing protocols and practices, including personal protective equipment (PPE), to prevent the spread of infections.