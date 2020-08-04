EDMONTON -- Students in Grades 4 to 12 will be required to wear masks in common areas and on school buses when they return to class in September under new guidelines from the provincial government.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the new requirements on Tuesday.

Hinshaw said the new recommendation is the result of the detailed review of the latest medical evidence.

"We know that masks can be an effective addition to reducing COVID-19 transmission when used properly," she said. "I believe that requiring masks in all staff and in all children Grades 4 and above is essential to limiting the spread within schools and protecting the health of all involved."

The province has said repeatedly that it will not mandate the use of masks in public spaces but strongly recommends their use when a two-metre distance cannot be maintained.

The province will provide two reusable masks for each student, teacher and staff member in the province.

Staff will also be given one face shield each to be used at their discretion. Single-use masks, hand sanitizer and contactless thermometers will also be provided by the province.

The government announced in July that school will reopen in the fall for full-time classes.

The decision prompted concerns from parents and teachers about how it can be done safely.

School boards were given guidelines for how to reopen during the pandemic, including staggering start times, having student cohorts, and having regular cleaning, screening and sanitization. None of the guidelines are mandatory.

Students with symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to get tested and only be allowed back into class after a negative result, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

Some school boards have said they will offer families the option to continue schooling at home. Each board will have its own plan.

As of July 31, Alberta has recorded 10,843 cases of COVID-19 and 196 deaths.

More details to come...