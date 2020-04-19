EDMONTON -- New Transport Canada rules start Monday requiring travellers wear a mask or some other face covering at Canadian airports.

The measures are especially important at screening checkpoints where physical distancing is not possible.

While officials say it's not possible for everyone to wear a mask at all times, passengers are encouraged to keep them on.

Transport Canada also urges anyone travelling by bus or rail to wear some form of face covering, though it is not mandatory.

Travellers need to provide their own masks.