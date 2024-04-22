'Maybe it's a little overkill': Edmonton Oilers fan builds Oilers-themed basement

An Edmonton man has turned his basement into the ultimate Edmonton Oilers haven.

Ken Stevenson has been an Oilers fan since they were introduced into the NHL in 1979. Stevenson's dad bought season tickets and they would often go together to watch the Oilers in action.

Stevenson's blue and orange basement is filled with all sorts of Oilers memorabilia including banners, decor, an old Northlands Coliseum seat mounted to the wall and the one that started it all, an old magazine of Wayne Gretzky's retirement from hockey in 1999.

He started the passion project after suffering disabling injuries in a car wreck that left him quadriplegic nearly 15 years ago.

"I eventually got the opportunity to custom build a house – I had to because of my injury," Stevenson said. "I thought, 'Well, we're going to need a theatre room, but why not make it fun – make it an Oilers room.'"

Stevenson's attachment to the Oilers was shared by his late father. Now he gets to share his basement with his son with one of their game-day rituals – basking in the Oilers basement for good luck.

Some notable pieces featured in Stevenson's collection are a replica Stanley Cup autographed by former champions, signed pictures of various Oilers, and the centre-piece for the basement – a trio of signed jerseys and game-used sticks from Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid, with McDavid's game-used stick the only missing piece to complete the display.

"Connor – I'm missing a signed stick in the middle right above your shadowbox. Just to complete my wall, I'd sure like to get one," Stevenson added.

Stevenson still plans on expanding his man cave collection, hoping to get a replica player stall complete with an Oilers helmet, gloves, stick and jersey installed sometime in the future.

"Maybe it's a little overkill for a lot of people but it's how I'll be showing my pride for my Oilers," Stevenson said.