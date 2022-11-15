Mayor Amarjeet Sohi responds with rhyme of his own to media coverage of Christmas tree
Edmonton's mayor took to Twitter to respond to recent media coverage of the city's decision to skip the big tree in Churchill Square this year.
In 2020, the light-up included a 77-foot tree with 22,000 LED lights. Last year, the tree was 65 feet tall with more than 14,000 lights.
But CTV News Edmonton learned Tuesday the two-decades-long tree-lighting tradition would not be part of this year’s event.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi tweeted his rhyming response Wednesday, saying in part “for years and years we all loved the big tree, but there is so much more that Christmas can be.” Sohi took the opportunity to welcome all to the square acknowledging what CTV News was told Tuesday that there will be activities in Churchill Square. He also suggested coverage of the cancellation was "for the comments and the clicks and the views."
A spokesperson from the City of Edmonton said Tuesday in an email: “While the City won’t be installing a tree, we are working to provide some free, family-friendly seasonal activities in Churchill Square.”
Instead, This year’s Holiday Light Up will happen on Rice Howard Way, featuring never-seen-before art installations and experiences by local artists and businesses.
“The spirit of Downtown Holiday Light Up has always been about celebrating together and creating special downtown memories,” said Puneeta McBryan, the Downtown Business Association’s executive director, in a news release.
The DBA, which operates the Holiday Light up in partnership with the City of Edmonton, said the event is being moved to Rice Howard Way this year to help restaurants and retailers in that area still recovering from challenges over the past few years.
“It’s a great example of downtown businesses coming together to create a stronger community for everyone and bring more vibrancy to the area,” McBryan said.
The North is the theme for this year’s event and will feature a life-sized illuminated polar bear, LED-lit iceberg and festive 10-metre-wide light wall. There will also be lantern-making workshops, a market, live music and Indigenous performances, games and giveaways.
Free parking will be available in the Edmonton City Centre East Parkade from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
A complete schedule of events can be found here.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
U.S. and Russia clash over responsibility for missile in Poland
The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the UN Security Council on Wednesday over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border, an event the UN political chief called 'a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation' of the nine-month war in Ukraine.
Republicans win slim U.S. Congress majority over Democrats
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt U.S. President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.
Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hears
Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.
Wrong-way SUV driver hits 25 L.A. County sheriff's academy recruits on run
An SUV travelling on the wrong side of the road struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, critically injuring five of them, authorities said.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Calgary
-
Premier orders deputy ministers to review Sean Chu investigation, determine further action
Premier Danielle Smith has tasked a pair of deputy ministers to review a report from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into allegations of sexual assault against now-councillor Sean Chu.
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
-
Young girl's dream to become a pilot moved her family from India to Canada
In just a short time 19-year-old Godly Mabel has accomplished a lot.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council selects Midtown as site for future arena
Saskatoon’s city council selected the Midtown Shopping Centre North Parking Lot as the site of the future arena, during a special meeting on Wednesday.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trial
The reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
-
'I almost dropped my jaw on the floor': Cost of lettuce putting some Saskatoon restaurants in a crunch
A lack of imports of romaine and iceberg lettuce from California is causing some businesses in Canada, including Saskatoon, to make tough decisions
Regina
-
Regina Michaels store expected to be closed through holiday season following fire
The Michaels store in east Regina will be closed through the holiday season and into 2023 following a fire earlier this week.
-
'It's not cold enough': Argos staying positive about brisk Sask. temperatures ahead of Grey Cup
The Toronto Argonauts took to the field at Mosaic Stadium on Wednesday for their first practice in Saskatchewan ahead of Grey Cup 109.
-
Emmanuel Villa care home employees and families calling to keep facility open
Employees and families from Emmanuel Villa care home went to the legislative building on Wednesday to try to convince government officials to keep the long term care beds open.
Atlantic
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.B. RCMP warns of poor road conditions as snowfall warnings remain in effect
The New Brunswick RCMP is warning motorists of deteriorating road conditions as snow falls across much of the province.
-
Nova Scotians play waiting game trying to access walk-in clinics
Walk-in clinics are getting harder to find in Nova Scotia, especially in urban centers.
Toronto
-
This is what's happening with schools if Ontario education workers strike again
For the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
-
'I do not feel safe going to school': 12-year-old speaks out about bullying as Toronto police investigate
Khadijah Roy would normally be in school on a Wednesday but is instead at her mom's work.
-
One person in critical condition after being rescued from apartment fire in west end
A man is in critical condition after being pulled from an apartment fire in Toronto's west end on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning. 'Today at 10:38 a.m. heaven gained a beautiful angel … my beautiful courageous girl,' the woman's mother wrote on social media to share the devastating news about her daughter.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police set up command post for Montreal teen missing for nearly a month
Montreal police set up a command post Wednesday in the hopes of getting leads in the search for 17-year-old Feng Tian who went missing nearly a month ago.
Ottawa
-
The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday
Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.
-
Sutcliffe vowing not to use expanded 'strong mayor' powers
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will not use the expanded 'strong mayor' powers announced Wednesday by the Ontario government that would allow some votes to pass with more than one-third support.
-
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Kitchener
-
St. Mary’s Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits excess ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Owners plead for safe return of missing festive gnome from Kitchener
The Grinch appears to have paid a visit to Kitchener’s Belmont Village.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault business owners confront intruder after sleeping at work to try and stop break-ins
A Sault Ste. Marie business is growing frustrated after repeated break-ins at their store.
-
Heightened awareness around spiked drinks in Sudbury as Holidays near
As the Holiday season approaches, health officials in Sudbury are reminding the public to watch their drinks when they are out enjoying the season.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Family questions response to 911 call made by Winnipeg man who later died by suicide
A Winnipeg man who died by suicide earlier this month called 911 hours earlier, leaving his family questioning whether the system is equipped to triage calls from people in a mental health crisis to connect them with the appropriate care.
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Machete attacks send four to hospital; five suspects charged
Five people, including four youths, are in custody after a pair of machete attacks Monday night.
Vancouver
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
Pilot in Ontario plane crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives was not qualified, TSB says
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Northern Ontario in April -- killing everyone aboard, including two men wanted for murder in B.C. -- was not qualified to fly in the conditions present that night, according to the Transportation Safety Board.
-
$6 lettuce explained: Why leafy greens are so expensive right now in B.C.
Shoppers in the produce aisle of Stongs Market in North Vancouver did a double take on Wednesday when they saw the price of a head of romaine lettuce.
Vancouver Island
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
'Extremely scary': Experts provide safety tips for kids after attempted abduction in Langford
A community is on edge after an abduction attempt in the parking lot of the Shoppers Drug Mart at the West Shore Town Centre in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
-
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on Shelbourne Street
Saanich police say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.