EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains graphic content.

An Alberta mayor says he and RCMP are gathering details of an arrest that appeared to leave a person bloodied and unconscious during an incident that was captured on video.

The video, originally posted to Reddit and now being widely shared over social media, shows what appears to be a confrontation or discussion between a man and two other people in the parking lot of a Sherwood Park condo complex, Emerald Hills Apartments on Clover Bar Road.

About one minute into the video, an RCMP officer arrives, appears to address the two people and then call out to the man by name.

The officer takes the man's arm, and they stand together for several moments while the man continues to talk to the other people.

It is then that the officer appears to prop one leg behind the man's legs and pulls him backwards to the ground.

A loud groan can be heard as the man thuds onto the sidewalk, and as the officer pulls the man's hands behind his back, an unknown bystander gasps, "Oh my God, he's bleeding. Hey, he's bleeding."

As the officer turns the man over, appearing again to say his name, what looks like a pool of blood can be seen beneath the man's head. The Mountie pulls the man into recovery position, checks the time on his watch, and says something unintelligible to the bystander.

On social media channels, the video has largely been criticized by the public as excessive.

@StrathcoCounty is aware of the video showing the arrest yesterday in #Strathco #Shpk.



I'm in direct communication with Chief Commissioner Reid, & we're working to gather all the facts of the incident.



The RCMP are reviewing the matter & we expect their public statement soon — Rod Frank (@RodFrank12) July 22, 2020

Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank tweeted Wednesday that the county was aware of the video and said he was in touch with Chief Commissioner Darrell Reid to gather facts on the incident.

He also said the RCMP was reviewing the incident and was expected to release a public statement soon.

ASIRT, the province's police watchdog, also confirmed it was directed to probe an RCMP arrest that took place in Sherwood Park on Tuesday. ASIRT has not confirmed whether it's the same arrest seen in the video.