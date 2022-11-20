McDavid nets OT winner to lift Oilers past Golden Knights 4-3
The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime.
Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Edmonton was the lone team in the NHL to not go to overtime yet this season before the win.
McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Knights starter Adin Hill for his 16th of the season. It was a pretty finish to cap off what McDavid otherwise thought was a frightful performance on his part for the night.
“It was ugly right from the start for me,” he said. “I fought the puck all night, changed sticks a couple times. Dropped my stick, lost a mouth guard a bunch of times … It was ugly, but obviously (it was about) sticking with it and I found a way to contribute to the game.
“You know, make it count when you get your chance.”
Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said McDavid is like a shark when an opportunity arises.
“I think anybody can see blood. He's one of the special ones that can smell it,” he said.
“(He) obviously made some plays there that helped us win the game and came through when it mattered most. … That was, you know, a very determined and serious player who wanted to go out and find the two points for our team and make plays down the stretch.”
Warren Foegele, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (10-8-0) who had lost five of their last seven overall and three straight at home.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded three assists and McDavid notched another helper. Stuart Skinner stopped 31-of-34 shots.
Mark Stone, with two goals, and Keegan Kolesar responded for the Golden Knights (14-4-1) who have now lost three of their last four outings. Hill made 19 saves in the loss.
“We did a good job to fight our way back into the game, but unfortunately they made a play in overtime and got the win,” said Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. “We want two points. We are a good overtime team.
"We started with the puck and had our opportunity to generate something, and they checked it back, so good for them. There were some good things to get a point. If we started a little better, a little cleaner, then maybe we get the two. But, at the end of the day, we will take the one.”
Edmonton got the important first goal of the game 1:56 into the opening frame as Hill was able to make a stop on a Nugent-Hopkins shot before Foegele chipped in a backhand on the doorstep for his third goal in the last five games.
Vegas pulled even with less than four minutes remaining in the first as Shea Theodore floated a shot on net that went off the back of Kolesar's head and past a bewildered Skinner.
The Golden Knights surged ahead 4:09 into the second period when Stone was awarded a penalty shot after being checked on a break by Ryan Murray. Stone made no mistake on the opportunity, beating Skinner through the legs for his sixth of the season.
Midway through the second period, Darnell Nurse sent it across to Draisaitl who waited for Hill and a defender to dive across in desperation before calmly depositing his 10th of the season into the net to tie the game.
Vegas came close to regaining the lead with 30 seconds left in the second on a short-handed two-on-one opportunity, but Skinner was able to make the stop on William Karlsson.
Edmonton moved in front on the power play just 38 seconds into the third period. Tyson Barrie kept the puck in Golden Knights territory, giving McDavid the chance to send the puck to Hyman for his ninth of the campaign.
With 8:27 left in the third, Draisaitl coughed it up in his own zone, leading to Stone using a screen to perfectly pick the top corner for his second of the game to knot the game at 3-3 to eventually send the game to overtime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Parts of N.Y. dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall
Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ2S+ nightclub, subdued by patrons, Colorado police say
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by 'heroic' patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
Calgary
-
Canmore, Alta.'s Connor Howe wins gold in 1500 metre World Cup event in the Netherlands
It was a great day in the Netherlands for a pair of Alberta-based speed skaters Sunday.
-
Lake Louise named Canada's top ski resort at World Ski Awards
Lake Louise Ski Resort has been named Canada's best at the 2022 World Ski Awards recently.
-
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
Saskatoon
-
Glassworkers bring out the classics for holiday sale
Ten different artists put their tried and true pieces up for sale at the Albert Community Centre over the weekend for the Saskatoon Glassworkers’ Guild winter sale.
-
Garbage fire set in vacant Saskatoon home causes $50,000 damage: investigators
A garbage fire lit in the dining room of an abandoned home on Saturday caused about $50,000 in damage, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
-
Canadian citizenship ceremony welcomes more than 300 people in Sask.
Hundreds of people made their way to TCU Place on Friday for a special occasion that’s been years in the making, becoming Canadian citizens.
Regina
-
Here's what you should know if you're headed to the Grey Cup
As the kickoff to the 109th Grey Cup approaches, here’s what organizers want fans to know if they’re heading to Mosaic Stadium.
-
Here's what's happening at Grey Cup Festival today
After nearly a whole week of events at the Grey Cup Festival, things will wrap up on Sunday ahead of the big game at Mosaic Stadium.
-
How to be prepared for traffic before and after the Grey Cup
After several days of Grey Cup festivities in Regina, the Regina Police Service (RPS) is now preparing for game day traffic on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Former president of Ukraine says only victory will bring peace to his country
A former president of Ukraine delivered an uncompromising message on Sunday about the prospects for a negotiated peace with Russia during a security conference in Halifax.
-
Police investigating report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
Cape Bretoners asked to report final Fiona cleanups before winter
It's been nearly two months since Fiona blew through the Atlantic region. While the storm is mostly just a memory by now, some people are still dealing with debris and damage.
Toronto
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto Sunday
The 118th annual Original Santa Claus Parade is making a live return to the streets of downtown Toronto today.
-
Toronto Argos face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Grey Cup game today. Here’s what you need to know
The Toronto Argonauts are set to face off against the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup game tonight in Regina.
Montreal
-
Parti Quebecois Leader St-Pierre Plamondon calls for his party's 'right to exist'
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now demanding his party's "right to exist" in the national assembly, saying he is reduced to demanding the bare minimum to do his job in parliament, beginning at the start of the next session on Nov. 29.
-
Montreal Christmas market season begins with $479,500 boost from Quebec
Quebec is shelling out just under a half-million dollars in support of the three biggest Christmas markets in Montreal The Ministry of Tourism announced in a news release that it is granting $479,500 to the Grand Circuit féérique de Montréal, which runs until New Year's Eve.
-
74-year-old driver dead and 33-year-old pedestrian injured after crash in Verdun borough
A 74-year-old man is dead after crashing into another vehicle and striking a pedestrian in Montreal's Verdun borough. Montreal police (SPVM) say the motorist appeared to have lost control of his vehicle after suffering a medical issue, possibly a heart attack. It seems he died of his medical issue, not injuries from the crash.
Ottawa
-
Child's death from flu confirmed in eastern Ontario
As respiratory infections among children surge in Ontario, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a child in the region recently died of the flu.
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
15 Christmas attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday lights displays and events in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season.
Kitchener
-
Snowy weather, kid dragged by bus, best small cities: Most read stories of the week
A dose of snowy weather, a call for safety measures after a child was dragged by a school bus, and the best small cities in southwestern Ontario round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
Snow squalls expected throughout southwestern Ontario for rest of weekend
Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many other areas in southwestern Ontario can expect flurries for the remainder of the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
Manitoulin Pet Rescue trying to cope with influx of surrendered animals
A registered non-profit group that helps animals in need located on Manitoulin Island says it has been overwhelmed dealing with a large increase of dogs and cats being abandoned.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Winnipeg
-
'It's a dynamic space': The Leaf prepares to open its doors this holiday season
While temperatures in Winnipeg are firmly into the minus category, one new Assiniboine Park attraction is providing a tropical paradise to visit year-round.
-
RCMP looking for missing Ebb and Flow woman
RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation.
-
Decorated Bombers' offensive lineman Bryant gears up to protect Collaros in Grey Cup
REGINA -- Before every game, Stanley Bryant awaits a text from his mother Bernita Hines asking him "are you ready for some football?"
Vancouver
-
B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams
British Columbia's premier says a new public safety plan for the province includes more mental health response teams and an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders.
-
Former B.C. resident charged with fraud, arrested in Ontario, regulator says
A 35-year-old former Surrey resident has been charged with fraud, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
-
Pediatric illness in B.C.: Scant testing as doctors may need to work outside of scope to handle patients
The large number of sick kids and the severity of their respiratory symptoms is prompting Canada's medico-legal association to make a rare exception for doctors to undertake work outside their training to help treat children.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams
British Columbia's premier says a new public safety plan for the province includes more mental health response teams and an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders.
-
B.C. senior releases first album of original songs at age 80
Emma Robbins learned to play guitar at age eight, won regional singing competitions at 10, and by 16, was earning fame across the Maritimes, performing on TV every week. Motherhood took her away from music, however, until recently, when she released her first album at age 80.
-
'They're just magical to see': Dozens of dolphins swim with ferry in B.C.
Passengers aboard a ferry from Comox to Powell River were treated to an unexpected show in the water earlier this week, as their vessel passed a pod of dolphins.