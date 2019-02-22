Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid has been suspended for his illegal hit on New York Islanders defenceman Nick Leddy Thursday night.

Following a hearing Friday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced McDavid will be out for two games.

In the first period against the Islanders, McDavid’s shoulder made contact with Leddy’s head after the defenceman shot the puck from the blue line. The Oilers captain was given a two-minute penalty.

This is the first suspension in McDavid’s career.

He will miss Saturday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks at home, and Monday’s game against the Nashville Predators on the road.