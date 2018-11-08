The Metro LRT Line will be closed on Saturday as the contractor, Thales, tests the signalling system.

The long-plagued signalling system delayed the Metro Line’s opening for two years and has caused a slower service.

The final hurdle for Thales is to mesh the Metro Line with the Capital Line more seamlessly so both can pick up passengers more frequently.

Thales has until Dec. 4 to sort out the issues, or the city will hire another contractor.

“The focus is the end result, not so much the interim results, so we’re really focused on the product the city receives for that December 4 deadline, not so much the results through this intermediate period during their testing,” said Craig McKeown, director of engineering and maintenance with ETS.

Service on the Metro Line LRT will be back to normal Sunday.

With files from Jeremy Thompson