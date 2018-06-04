Edmonton police are investigating after tires on more than a dozen vehicles were slashed overnight in the city’s southeast.

Police confirmed to CTV News that about 16 vehicles were damaged in the overnight vandalism spree, and some of those vehicles had been left unlocked, and were rummaged through.

“We were just about to go to work, and there was a bunch of cops out here and they were surrounding my truck,” resident Erin Miner said. “I didn’t know what was going on so I came out here and saw the tire.”

The incidents took place mostly in the Greenview and Hillview neighbourhoods, between 37 and 39 Avenue and 51 to 56 Street.

“The investigation’s ongoing, and we’re certainly looking for any information on the culprit or culprits who would have undertaken such a ridiculous crime spree,” EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

Police said residents are asked to submit any surveillance footage they may have which could help investigators.

With files from David Ewasuk