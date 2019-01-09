Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Minor suffers serious injuries in west Edmonton head-on crash
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:19PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:40PM MST
A minor was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision in west Edmonton Wednesday night.
The crash happened at Winterburn Road and Whitemud Drive at approximately 9 p.m., EPS said.
There is no word on other injuries or the cause for the crash.
The road is closed both ways and drivers are advised to avoid the area, police said.