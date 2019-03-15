

CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton boy for whom police issued an Amber Alert Friday night has been found safe.

The eight-year-old was located at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning with his mother in Okotoks, about 45 kilometres south of Calgary.

Police said the boy was unharmed.

The alert was issued Friday evening after police said he was taken from his school around 2:50 p.m. The boy was believed to be in “imminent danger.”

Edmonton Police Service said an off-duty Calgary officer spotted the mother and son while driving.

The mother was arrested by RCMP in Okotoks and was taken into custody. She faces a charge of abduction under the Criminal Code.

The boy and his father were being reunited Saturday morning.

Police said several Alberta agencies helped track down the pair and thanked those who shared information related to the Amber Alert.