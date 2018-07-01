An Edmonton mother is worried for her son who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Tracie Frey Lemishka wrote on Facebook her son Bradley Terpstra went missing at 3:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving work at Clear Skies Group of Companies in the area of 39 Street and 53 Avenue.

Terpstra has been reported missing to Edmonton police.

Editor’s Note (04/07/18): EPS said Terpstra had been found the night before in Sherwood Park, safe and unharmed.