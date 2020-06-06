EDMONTON -- A missing Edmonton senior has been found. Police put out a call to help find 77-year-old Hamoud Ahmed Bouzaine Saturday morning.

Hamoud Ahmed Bouzaine was last seen walking east on 103 Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. June 5 after leaving his residence in the area of 95 Street and 103 A Avenue.

Police say Bouzaine is now safe. 