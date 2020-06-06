Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Missing Edmonton senior found
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 1:08PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, June 7, 2020 9:35AM MDT
77-year-old Hamoud Ahmed Bouzaine was reported missing on June 5, 2020. (EPS)
EDMONTON -- A missing Edmonton senior has been found. Police put out a call to help find 77-year-old Hamoud Ahmed Bouzaine Saturday morning.
Hamoud Ahmed Bouzaine was last seen walking east on 103 Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. June 5 after leaving his residence in the area of 95 Street and 103 A Avenue.
Police say Bouzaine is now safe.