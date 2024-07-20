More northern Alberta communities evacuated as hot windy weather drives extreme fire behaviour

Residents of two more northern Alberta communities were forced to leave their homes Saturday due to an encroaching wildfire.

An evacuation order was issued for John D'Or Prairie and Fox Lake on Saturday due to a group of out-of-control fires threatening High 58 and neighbouring communities.

Residents were told to bring important documents and medication, and register at the Travel Centre at 12 mile. More information was being posted on the Little Red River Cree Nation Facebook page.

Albertans in need of immediate emergency financial assistance as they leave their community can contact the Income Support Emergency Contact Centre at 1-866-644-5135

The Semo-Complex fire is made up of five separate fires burning in the region, with the largest burning at 70,411 hectares around 8 kilometres from Highway 58.

Collectively, the Semo-Complex covers more than 95,000 hectares. According to Alberta Wildfire, more than 200 firefighters and support staff are working on the complex, as well as 10 helicopters and 43 pieces of heavy equipment.

The community of Garden River was evacuated on July 10 due to the same group of fires.

On Friday, Chipewyan Lake in northern Alberta was evacuated after an out-of-control wildfire in that area threatened to cut off the only road in and out of the community.

Extreme fire danger

Alberta Wildfire said on Saturday afternoon that most of province was seeing high to extreme wildfire danger due to hot, dry and windy conditions.

At 3:45 p.m., there were 159 wildfires burning in Alberta, with 56 classified as out of control.

The province said priority was being given to fires that directly threaten human life, communities, critical infrastructure and major industrial facilities.

More than 1,800 personnel, 156 helicopters and 21 aircraft were responding to wildfires across the province, and hundreds of additional firefighters and support staff were called in from other jurisdictions to help with the response.

Smoke from the fires can affect visibility or access on some roads. Travellers are encouraged to check with Alberta 511 for the most up-to-date information on road closures and travel advisories. 511.alberta.ca

More information on how to prepare yourself or your home during wildfire season can be found on the Government of Alberta website.