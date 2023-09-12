More sexual assault charges laid against Alberta tattoo artist

The Provincial Court of Alberta in Cold Lake is seen on in a Google Street View image from August 2018. The Provincial Court of Alberta in Cold Lake is seen on in a Google Street View image from August 2018.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News