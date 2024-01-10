More than 300 crashes reported since start of snowfall on Tuesday

Hundreds of crashes have happened since the start of Edmonton's first major snowfall Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 227 people reported a crash to Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI), which runs the city's collision reporting centres. Twenty-eight vehicles needed towing.

Of those 227, 49 reported an injury.

As of noon on Wednesday, 73 crashes were reported to the centres, including a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive at Hayter Road around 7 a.m., which caused a backlog during the morning commute.

City snow-clearing crews are working on Edmonton's priority network, which includes Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive. Under the city's snow-clearing program, the priority network is to be cleared within five days.

The city asked drivers to slow down around snow-clearing equipment.

CTV Edmonton's Josh Classen expects only two more centimetres of snow throughout Wednesday.