EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • More than 300 crashes reported since start of snowfall on Tuesday

    A vehicle that was involved in a crash sits on a tow truck in front of one of Edmonton's collision reporting centres on Jan. 10, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Dave Ewasuk) A vehicle that was involved in a crash sits on a tow truck in front of one of Edmonton's collision reporting centres on Jan. 10, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Dave Ewasuk)

    Hundreds of crashes have happened since the start of Edmonton's first major snowfall Tuesday morning. 

    On Tuesday, 227 people reported a crash to Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI), which runs the city's collision reporting centres. Twenty-eight vehicles needed towing. 

    Of those 227, 49 reported an injury.

    As of noon on Wednesday, 73 crashes were reported to the centres, including a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive at Hayter Road around 7 a.m., which caused a backlog during the morning commute. 

    City snow-clearing crews are working on Edmonton's priority network, which includes Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive. Under the city's snow-clearing program, the priority network is to be cleared within five days. 

    The city asked drivers to slow down around snow-clearing equipment. 

    CTV Edmonton's Josh Classen expects only two more centimetres of snow throughout Wednesday. 

