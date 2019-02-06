An Edmonton mosque is opening its doors to those without a home while the city endures a period of extreme cold.

The Al Rashid Mosque, working with the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council, will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. as long as temperatures remain low.

The mosque said it would offer guests hot meals, shelter and necessities.

Al Rashid put out a call for volunteers to help overnight.

“Allah loves those who do good,” read the call for help, referencing Al Quran 3:149.

The community was asked to direct others in need to the mosque, located at 13070 113 Street Northwest, or volunteer their own time via email.

Freezing weather also prompted the City of Edmonton to lend a hand to its most vulnerable.

On Tuesday, council decided to keep the Central LRT Station open as another shelter option.

Edmontonians were also reminded they can call 211 to be connected to the Crisis Diversion Team.