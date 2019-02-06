

CTV Edmonton





The 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team has seen a spike in the number of calls to 211 since the start of the cold snap.

A spokesperson from the Canadian Mental Health Association, Edmonton Region, said overall call volume is up about 40 per cent, leading to increased wait times to get through.

“We have pulled in additional staff resources to help with the increase demand during our busiest times,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team provides intervention services for someone experiencing physical or mental distress in a non-emergency situation. To access the service, call 211, then press option 3.