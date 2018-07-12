Less than two weeks after a 29-year-old woman had given birth, her body was found on an Ermineskin road. Police are now asking the public for information to help build a timeline leading up to the incident.

On July 6, police were called to Schoolhouse Road, about two kilometres north of Highway 611, where they found Delaina Lace Cutarm.

Her husband told CTV News he feels “hurt and alone,” adding they had just welcomed a baby boy in June. He said she also has four young girls.

An autopsy this week determined her injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Authorities have released her identity in hopes of soliciting information from the public about her whereabouts in the hours leading up to her body being found.

“Somebody may have seen her either with people or on the road, or have information that would help us with the investigation.” Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600, or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.