Mother's Day hail storm covers some Edmonton yards
Published Sunday, May 10, 2020 5:45PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, May 10, 2020 5:53PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A storm in the Edmonton area on Sunday left some yards coated with hailstones.
The storm started around 4:30 p.m.
“Cool, I haven’t seen hail in a long time," said Reese Klippenstein, who's 11. "It looks like my favourite treat, Dip ‘N Dots!”
Environment Canada is forecasting more rain for the Edmonton area on Sunday night.
Temperatures should slowly improve throughout the week.
RELATED IMAGES