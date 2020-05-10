EDMONTON -- A storm in the Edmonton area on Sunday left some yards coated with hailstones.

The storm started around 4:30 p.m.

“Cool, I haven’t seen hail in a long time," said Reese Klippenstein, who's 11. "It looks like my favourite treat, Dip ‘N Dots!”

Environment Canada is forecasting more rain for the Edmonton area on Sunday night.

Temperatures should slowly improve throughout the week.