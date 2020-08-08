EDMONTON -- Motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday to help those who might not have as easy of a time getting on the back of a bike.

The first Rotary Ride for You Can Ride 2 kicked off in Spruce Grove.

Riders toured throughout the capital region, finishing off at the Goodwill Impact Centre in Edmonton.

Money raised through the ride goes towards modifying bicycles to make riding possible for kids with disabilities.

The Rotary Club says the event raised around$5,000.