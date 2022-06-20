Motorcyclist dead after crash northwest of Edmonton

Westlock RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a collision on Highway 44 northwest of Edmonton on Sunday.

The crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened near Township Road 594 south of Westlock around 2:25 p.m., according to RCMP.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old woman from Barrhead, was dead when officers arrived. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, RCMP added in a statement on Monday.

Traffic was diverted on Highway 44 for several hours while RCMP investigated the collision and the investigation is still ongoing, police said the next day.

Police did not say if charges are expected in relation to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westlock RCMP at 780-349-4491 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.