A motorcyclist is dead after he struck a deer on the Anthony Henday early Saturday morning.

Edmonton police responded to a report of a collision on Anthony Henday Drive at Yellowhead Trail at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on the Henday when he hit a deer crossing the east and west lanes at Exit 25.

EMS treated and transported the 36-year-old to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the factors that led to the collision.

The southbound lanes have reopened, police said.