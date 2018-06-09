Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Motorcyclist dead after striking deer on Anthony Henday Drive
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 10:23AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 9, 2018 11:44AM MDT
A motorcyclist is dead after he struck a deer on the Anthony Henday early Saturday morning.
Edmonton police responded to a report of a collision on Anthony Henday Drive at Yellowhead Trail at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Police said the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on the Henday when he hit a deer crossing the east and west lanes at Exit 25.
EMS treated and transported the 36-year-old to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are investigating the factors that led to the collision.
The southbound lanes have reopened, police said.