Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail

A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.

Police believe he lost control before crashing and say no other vehicles were involved.

He had just turned onto northbound James Mowatt Trail from eastbound 41 Avenue SW and accelerated, investigators say. He struck a curb on the east side of the roadway and lost control.

He died on scene.

Police are not considering speed a factor at this time but continue to investigate.