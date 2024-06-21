Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
Police believe he lost control before crashing and say no other vehicles were involved.
He had just turned onto northbound James Mowatt Trail from eastbound 41 Avenue SW and accelerated, investigators say. He struck a curb on the east side of the roadway and lost control.
He died on scene.
Police are not considering speed a factor at this time but continue to investigate.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend heat, then cooling again
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Skin cancer signs: How can you tell if a suspicious spot is serious?
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Canadian player racially abused online in wake of 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
New York's top court declines to hear Trump's appeal of the gag order in his hush money case
New York’s top court on Tuesday declined to hear Donald Trump’s gag order appeal in his hush money case, leaving the restrictions in place following his felony conviction last month.
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting in the Woodbridge area of Vaughan.
How does heat kill? It confuses your brain. It shuts down your organs. It overworks your heart.
As temperatures and humidity soar outside, what's happening inside the human body can become a life-or-death battle decided by just a few degrees.
Newly named Washington Post editor decides not to take job after backlash
Newly named Washington Post editor Robert Winnett has decided not to take the job and remain in England amid leadership turmoil at the news organization.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'It can happen anywhere': Calgary mayor commits to critical look at water infrastructure
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wants other municipalities to come together and learn all they can from the city's water crisis, which she said could happen anywhere in Canada.
-
National Indigenous Peoples Day observed in Calgary
More than 400 people are set to participate in the Walk for Reconciliation in Calgary to observe National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
Crews knock down Whitehorn garage fire
The Calgary Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire inside a detached garage in the northeast community of Whitehorn.
Lethbridge
-
Fort Macleod emergency room closed due to physician shortage
Fort Macleod’s emergency department is closed for 48 hours due to a lack of doctor coverage.
-
First day of summer marks change in weather for Lethbridge
Lethbridge was no stranger to rain this spring. After an extremely dry winter, Lethbridge saw one of its wettest springs on record.
-
Milk River at risk of running dry as Montana crews continue work on burst water pipeline
Officials in Montana are warning that the Milk River is at risk of running dry this summer following a catastrophic failure on a pipeline near the Carway, Alta. border crossing on Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
-
Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
Regina
-
Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
-
Punnichy elects Indigenous woman in by-election for mayor
Residents of the Village of Punnichy celebrated as a First Nations woman was sworn in as mayor.
-
'Happy to get the opportunity': Riders' Ajou Ajou reflects on first CFL game
In just the second game of the season, rookie receiver Ajou Ajou took to the field for his first game reps as a Saskatchewan Roughrider.
Vancouver
-
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
Land back: Tsawout First Nation buys 40-hectare agricultural property
A First Nation on southern Vancouver Island has expanded its land base by 15 per cent, from 242 to 282 hectares.
-
Photo gallery: Large fire burns in Richmond, B.C.
Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an Air Quality Bulletin after a large industrial fire broke out near River Rock Casino in Richmond.
Vancouver Island
-
Land back: Tsawout First Nation buys 40-hectare agricultural property
A First Nation on southern Vancouver Island has expanded its land base by 15 per cent, from 242 to 282 hectares.
-
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
BC Conservatives announce former Surrey mayor as candidate; all parties gear up for election 121 days away
There was no mistaking that Thursday's event in the Vancouver-Langara riding was a full-throttle, partisan event.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting in the Woodbridge area of Vaughan.
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
-
'I feel used': Ont. woman hands over nearly $50K to psychic who promised to cleanse her of evil spirits
An Ontario woman said she felt used and embarrassed after handing over nearly $50,000 to a psychic who promised to rid her of evil spirits.
Montreal
-
Quebec social services minister wants to expand mental health services in clinics
To tackle mental health waiting lists, Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant plans to expand access to psychologists in CLSCs and introduce walk-in services.
-
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
-
Fire kills 60-year-old man in Havre-Saint-Pierre, Que.
A 60-year-old man died in a house fire Thursday evening in Havre-Saint-Pierre, on Quebec's north coast. Emergency services were called to Bagouin Street around 10 p.m. regarding the fire.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day
Saint John Indigenous Day celebrations began with a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire at dawn before a flag raising, drumming procession, and traditional dance performance.
-
Gas-powered bicycle involved in fatal incident in Tupperville anonymously returned to family: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP continues to look for witnesses in connection with a fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., after police say the bike was anonymously returned to the man's family.
-
Bridgewater, N.S., trail bridge closed due to fire
A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
North End home engulfed in smoke and flames: WFPS
A North End home went up in flames on Friday morning, leaving the house with severe damage.
-
Special delivery: Postman delivers letter to Winnipeg home from the Galapagos Islands
People around the world are getting surprise visits from a postman delivering messages all the way from the Galapagos Islands.
-
How you can mark National Indigenous Peoples Day in Manitoba
Indigenous history, culture, and resilience is being celebrated across Canada today.
Ottawa
-
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
-
Ottawa D-Day veteran Roly Armitage dies at age 99
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
-
A new Aquatic Sports Centre could be built at Carleton University
The City of Ottawa is looking to jump into the pool with Carleton University to build a new aquatic centre with an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Northern Ontario
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Man tried to swindle Sudbury car dealership out of $36K in fraudulent credit card purchases
A man with no fixed address and from another province tried to make two large purchases from a Sudbury car dealership but was caught when he returned a second time.
Barrie
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Major redevelopment of Wasaga Beach unveiled
A years-long reimagining of Wasaga Beach's iconic waterfront is coming to fruition, with the plans unveiled to the public Thursday evening.
-
Heat warning in effect for parts of central Ontario
While Simcoe County may get a break from the heat with rain showers, parts of central Ontario are still under a heat warning.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying they need to move off campus immediately.
-
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
-
Region of Waterloo to build emergency shelter in downtown Kitchener
A new permanent emergency shelter is coming to downtown Kitchener.
London
-
Bat in the region tests positive for rabies
Southwestern Public Health is warning that a bat in the region has tested positive for rabies. Found in Dutton-Dunwich, the bat was sent for testing after two people were potentially exposed to the saliva of the bat.
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Relief on the way as heat event carries into the weekend
We can expect a steamy start to the weekend in southern Ontario with the risk of showers and thunderstorms as the prolonged heat event continues.
Windsor
-
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Man arrested for chasing someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete: WPS
Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.
-
Crash causes road closure in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. McKays Line is currently closed between Scane Road and Howard Road as officers investigate the incident.