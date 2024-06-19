Motorcyclist killed in crash near Bonnie Doon

A motorcyclist died in a collision in east Edmonton late Tuesday night.

A 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by a 42-year-old man was turning left onto 90 Street from Connors Road where a 25-year-old man operating a 2009 Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle struck the van on its passenger side at a "high rate of speed" just before 11 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

The motorcyclist died on scene and the 42-year-old was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the online P3Tips tool.