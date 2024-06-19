EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Motorcyclist killed in crash near Bonnie Doon

    A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle in east Edmonton on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle in east Edmonton on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A motorcyclist died in a collision in east Edmonton late Tuesday night.

    A 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by a 42-year-old man was turning left onto 90 Street from Connors Road where a 25-year-old man operating a 2009 Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle struck the van on its passenger side at a "high rate of speed" just before 11 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

    The motorcyclist died on scene and the 42-year-old was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Witnesses are encouraged to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the online P3Tips tool

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News