Motorcyclist seriously injured in Groat Road crash

Speed is believed to be a factor in a motorcycle crash on Groat Road Monday evening, Edmonton police say.

The 44-year-old driver was heading south when he lost control and mounted the west curb, sliding into a tree at the Emily Murphy Park Road exit around 9:10 p.m., according to police.

He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for dash camera footage from the time and area of the crash. Anyone with video or information was asked to contact Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.