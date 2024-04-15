EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Multiple gunshot wounds': Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Alberta

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Alberta.

    St. Paul RCMP were called for a report of an injured man in Goodfish Lake at 6:37 p.m. on Thursday.

    Officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Main Road.

    Attempts were made to save the man's life, but he was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

    RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation into the death, which has been deemed suspicious.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage from Main Road in Goodfish Lake from April 11 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888.

    Goodfish Lake is about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News