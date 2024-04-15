'Multiple gunshot wounds': Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Alberta

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Alberta.

St. Paul RCMP were called for a report of an injured man in Goodfish Lake at 6:37 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Main Road.

Attempts were made to save the man's life, but he was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation into the death, which has been deemed suspicious.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from Main Road in Goodfish Lake from April 11 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888.

Goodfish Lake is about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.