Murder charge laid in fatal shooting of teen in January

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Charlize Wolfinger-O'flaherty earlier this year.

The teen was found dead in an apartment suite at 105 Avenue and 156 Street on Jan. 8.

A source confirms the victim and the accused were in a relationship.

The Edmonton Police Service says an autopsy found she had been shot, but the manner of death was unconfirmed.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Ryan Kovacs was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, two counts of assault and other gun charges.

"The diligence and commitment exhibited throughout this complex investigation by the EPS homicide team, as well as our RCMP partners, eventually led to the arrest of the person we believe is responsible for taking this young woman's life," EPS homicide section Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in a Thursday news release.

"While the manner of death wasn't initially clear, our investigation was able to successfully clarify who was actually responsible for Charlize's death."

RCMP also confirm Kovacs was charged in a drug trafficking investigation in St. Albert.

In the spring, an arrest warrant was issued for Kovacs for four counts of trafficking cocaine and three counts of possession of proceeds of a crime.

On Oct. 19, a search warrant was executed on his home and vehicle in Edmonton drugs, guns, and ammunition were seized.

Items allegedly seized as part of a St. Albert RCMP drug and firearms investigation. (Supplied)

As a result of the seizure, Kovacs was also charged with several additional drug and firearm charges.

Police say Kovacs was arrested in Saskatchewan.

He was brought back to Alberta and appeared in court in St. Albert on the drug charges.