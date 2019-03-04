The Muttart Conservatory will close in July for approximately 18 months for a $13-million rehabilitation project.

The building will receive upgrades to its structural, electrical and mechanical systems, such as new underground pipes and heating systems.

In 2017, the City of Edmonton identified Muttart Conservatory, which opened in 1976, as a priority for rehabilitation. The project was granted funding during budget deliberations last November.

Culina Café at the Muttart and the horticultural pyramids will also close, and bookings, rentals and programs will be unavailable.

The closure will coincide with LRT construction.

“We wanted to ensure that while the LRT work is going on we could possibly shut down the facility and have them both be complete around the same time period,” said Gary Chung, a City of Edmonton project manager.

The facility is expected to reopen in early 2021.

