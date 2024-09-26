National Bank receives Competition Bureau clearance for deal to buy Canadian Western Bank
National Bank of Canada says it has cleared a key regulatory hurdle in its proposed acquisition of Canadian Western Bank.
The Montreal-based bank says it has received the Competition Bureau's clearance for the deal.
The transaction still requires approval by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the minister of finance.
Canadian Western shareholders voted to approve the deal earlier this month.
National Bank announced an all-stock deal to buy Canadian Western earlier this year in a proposal that valued the Edmonton-based bank at about $5 billion.
It has said its acquisition of Canadian Western will significantly expand its western footprint and create a stronger national competitor.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.
DEVELOPING NYC mayor charged with taking bribes and illegal campaign funds from foreign sources
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals in exchange for favours that included helping Turkish officials get fire safety approvals for a new diplomatic building in the city.
DEVELOPING Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Fast-moving Hurricane Helene was advancing Thursday across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, threatening a 'catastrophic' storm surge in northwestern parts of the state as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of kilometres inland across much of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said.
Canada and allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel
Canada has issued a joint statement with its allies calling for 'an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border,' citing an 'unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.'
Disability rights groups launching Charter challenge against MAID law
A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying.
Doug Ford wants a tunnel under Ontario's Highway 401. He could learn something from Boston's 'Big Dig'
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford wants to dig Canada's largest city out of its traffic woes.
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Hearing on Trump assassination attempts suggests failure was with Secret Service, not local police
Members of a bipartisan House panel investigating the Donald Trump assassination attempts suggested during its first hearing Thursday that the failures that led to a gunman being able to open fire on the former U.S. president were with the U.S. Secret Service, not local police.
Alabama to carry out the second nitrogen gas execution in the U.S.
Alabama is preparing to carry out the nation's second nitrogen gas execution Thursday as disagreements continue over the humaneness of the new method of putting prisoners to death.
