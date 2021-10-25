'Never going to be ashamed:' Métis, two-spirit NDP MP wants to rebrand Alberta

NDP MP Blake Desjarlais poses for a portrait in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Desjarlais is Alberta's only Indigenous member of Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson NDP MP Blake Desjarlais poses for a portrait in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Desjarlais is Alberta's only Indigenous member of Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories