A small community focused on environmental sustainability is growing in Old Strathcona.

The Urban Green housing cooperative broke ground on its 26 unit development Wednesday morning.

Residents will own their own units, but share facilities like the kitchen and common areas.

“There is a growing appetite for cohousing in Edmonton, and Urban Green is leading by example in Old Strathcona,” said DIALOG Architect Tyler Dixon in a statement.

“It’s a new way of thinking about what it means to be a part of a community, and it has been rewarding to be part of the design process with them.”

Dixon goes on to say that cohousing is something that will continue to grow in Edmonton.

Some families who are set to move in currently live in traditional housing, and like the idea of a shared community building.

“Condos can be isolating, and it’s really neat to understand that this is intentional… to be able to grow and develop a community into it and that we chose to be a part of each other’s lives,” said unit owner Gary Saskiw.

The building developer says 65 per cent of its units have already been sold.