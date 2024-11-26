Alberta to announce actions against Ottawa's proposed emissions cap

The Alberta government is hitting back at the proposed federal emissions cap Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Danielle Smith and three ministers will announce actions to protect Alberta from a "production cap."

Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, Canada Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced new regulations that will require oil-and-gas producers to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years.

Premier Smith called the measures "unrealistic targets," promised her government would challenge the regulations in court, and accused Guilbeault of having a vendetta against Alberta.