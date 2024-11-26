EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta to announce actions against Ottawa's proposed emissions cap

    Share

    The Alberta government is hitting back at the proposed federal emissions cap Tuesday afternoon.

    Premier Danielle Smith and three ministers will announce actions to protect Alberta from a "production cap."

    Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

    Earlier this month, Canada Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced new regulations that will require oil-and-gas producers to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years.

    Premier Smith called the measures "unrealistic targets," promised her government would challenge the regulations in court, and accused Guilbeault of having a vendetta against Alberta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News